Second Kavanaugh accuser steps forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – A second woman has stepped forward to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, this time in an incident she says took place while both were students at Yale more than 30 years ago.
Deborah Ramirez tells The New Yorker that she was at a college party with Kavanaugh when he took down his pants and exposed himself to her.
She admits she had been drinking and her memory is fuzzy, but she remembers pushing the man away, and Kavanaugh laughing and pulling up his pants.
The New Yorker reports that two of the male classmates who Ramirez alleged were involved dispute her account.
“We found no eyewitnesses who would confirm it. We found somebody who remembers hearing about it that night or the next day,” says The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer.
Minutes after her account was published, the White House and Kavanaugh both issued denials, calling it “a smear, plain and simple.”
The allegation comes at a pivotal time for Kavanaugh’s nomination.
This Thursday, Kavanaugh and another accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, are set to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
