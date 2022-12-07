Illegal marijuana operation busted in Josephine County, investigators say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested following the search of a Grants Pass illegal marijuana grow.

On Tuesday, December 6, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a property in the 200 block of Opal Lane in Grants Pass.

Police said they found more than 400 marijuana plants and 200 pounds of processed marijuana at the indoor facility.

The property reportedly had a number of electrical, water, and waste code violations. Those violations could result in civil forfeiture of the property.

Police arrested 37-year-old Pavel Grigoryev and 33-year-old Richard Grigoryev on several unlawful marijuana charges.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was released by JCSO.