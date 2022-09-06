Insurance deadline extended to Almeda & So. Obenchain Fire victims

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Almeda and South Obenchain Fire victims are getting more time to rebuild.

The deadline to rebuild and replace their homes and items lost is being extended to September 30th of 2023.

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says it’s because of circumstances outside of property owner control.

Many of the homes that were completely lost, couldn’t be rebuilt in time.

“The deadline is so people who have been dealing with supply chain issues, or contractor labor issues that they will have plenty of time to get their homes rebuilt,” said Jason Horton, with the Division of Financial Regulation.

Horton recommends, that people impacted to reach out with any questions.

For more information, visit dfr.oregon.gov