Interstate 84 shut down due to whiteout conditions

ONTARIO, Ore. – The main thoroughfare between northwest Oregon and Idaho was closed Thursday due to intense winter weather.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said portions of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon had to be shut down because of high winds and whiteout conditions that resulted in zero visibility and multiple spun-out vehicles. The impacted routes are I-84 between Ontario and Baker City and between La Grande and Pendleton.

An alternative route, Highway 204, was also closed after 12 inches of new snow fell in the span of just three hours.

For the latest updates, visit http://www.tripcheck.com