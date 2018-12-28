Invasive insect found on West Coast Christmas trees

SALEM, Ore. – There’s a bit of concern about how you dispose of your Christmas tree this year.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says an invasive insect was found on trees shipped to the West Coast from North Carolina.
According to the agency, the elongate hemlock scale kills trees and could be bad news for Oregon’s timber industry if it gets established here.
The pest feeds on the underside of the tree’s needles and leaves a yellowish brown, waxy layer.
If you purchased a tree from a big box store this year, ODF is asking that you thoroughly inspect them before you get rid of them.
If you think you’ve found the insect on your tree, you’re asked to reach out to ODF so they can be properly taken care of.