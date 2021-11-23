Investigators release name of man killed in Josephine County crash

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Police have identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Josephine County last week.

Investigators said at about 9:13 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, there was a rollover crash in the 400 block of Lloyd Drive north of Grants Pass.

According to first responders, the driver was ejected from the vehicle and became pinned underneath.

Rural Metro Fire said he was quickly extracted and taken to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford with critical injuries.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the driver was withheld until next of kin could be notified.

On Tuesday, November 23, the driver was publicly identified as 28-year-old Sean Andrews Jr. of San Diego, California.

No further information was provided by investigators.