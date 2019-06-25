ISIS leaders reportedly captured in Yemen

YEMEN (CNN) – Saudi Coalition forces have captured the leader of an Islamic State cell in Yemen following a joint operation between the Saudi Special Forces and Yemeni government forces, Coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said Tuesday in a statement.
“Saudi Special Navy Forces, in cooperation with Yemeni Special Forces, conducted a successful operation which resulted in the capture of the leader of Daesh (ISIS) branch in Yemen,” Saudi Press Agency said in a statement, identifying the suspect as Abu Osama Al-Muhajir.
According the Coalition spokesman, Al-Muhajir was captured on the 3rd of June 2019 along with “other elements of the terrorist group, including the chief financial officer” of the Yemen-based Islamic State cell.
The operation was a result of close cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government in combatting and dismantling terrorist groups,” Al-Maliki said, adding that Saudi Arabia considers the capture of Al-Muhajir to be a “significant blow” to the Islamic State in Yemen.
“[The operation] is a demonstrable part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat terrorism in all of its shapes and forms. The Kingdom is determined to continue its critical role in the fight against terrorism, as part of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, and in close cooperation with allies,” the Coalition spokesman added.
According to Al-Maliki, Al-Muhajir was captured after being kept under close surveillance by the Saudi forces.
“A house kept under close surveillance proved the presence of the terrorist group’s leader, and other elements, along with three women and three children,” Colonel Al-Maliki said, adding that the Coalition took “all precautionary measures to protect civilians” during its operation and ensured “the safety of the women and children inside” the house raided by the Saudi Special Forces.
“The operation also resulted in the confiscation of several weapons, ammunition, laptops, computers, cash in various currencies, electronic devices, GPS devices, communication devices, and other possessions,” Al-Maliki added.