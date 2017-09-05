IVFD warning residents of fake evacuation notices

Cave Junction, Ore.- The Illinois Valley Fire District is warning residents scammers are going door to door in the Illinois Valley identifying themselves as a fire marshal and telling people they need to immediately evacuate. IFVD believes the scammers may be doing so to attempt to loot empty homes.
The Illinois Valley Fire District said it’s received several complaints and questions about the scam, but did not say whether anyone had fallen victim.
IVFD reminded the community there are currently no mandatory evacuations in the Illinois Valley Fire District. If that changes, evacuation alerts will come from the Citizens Alert System, the news media or a member of IVFD or the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with questions can call 541-592-2225.