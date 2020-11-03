Home
Jackson Co. early voter turnout breaks records

MEDFORD, Ore. — Statewide in Oregon, the voter turnout is already higher than in the 2016 presidential election.

Jackson County has been counting ballots since last Thursday.

They’re able to do so as early as 7 days before the election.

No results can be released until 8 pm election night.

But with a big early turnout, nearly 70 percent already, the Jackson County Clerk thinks we could break our previous record for votes in any election.

“We had very strong early returns,” said Chris Walker, Jackson Co. clerk. “We kind of went on a little lull until today and we seem to be really solid today, lots of ballots coming in. Tomorrow, we’re hoping will be the same.”

In 2016’s presidential election, 77.4 percent of Jackson County voters cast a ballot.

