Experts seeing more of what they call “election stress disorder”

Voter Aric Roman said, “I’m scared. My stomach hurts every day. I’m having insomnia, never had it in my life… because of this election.”
Roman is one of the millions of Americans that are experiencing what experts have dubbed “election stress disorder.”
Cleveland Clinic Psychologist Adam Borland said the level of contention in this election isn’t helping, causing feelings of anxiety, tension and a lack of control.
Borland explained, “Seeing a tremendous amount of people dealing with stress, anxiety, panic-type symptoms as the election gets closer.”
According to a recent survey by the American Psychological Association, 68% of respondents say the election is a significant source of stress.
Editor in Chief of Verywell Mind Amy Morin said, “One of the most important things is to manage your media consumption.”
Borland added, “I think it’s really important to take a step away from those sources of political stress and find other healthy activities to engage in.”
“I had to pull back,” Roman said. “Backspace is my friend now.”
Aric’s strong opinions on social media ended lifelong friendships. Roman isn’t alone. 40% of Americans say they don’t have a close friend that supports an opposing candidate.
Experts said it’s ok to disengage.
“You don’t necessarily have to distance yourself from everybody who has a different political view,” Morin said. “But in this moment in time, you might decide, it’s just not worth it.”
To relieve some stress, just agree to disagree.
Doctors say if you are having trouble controlling your feelings and levels of stress to seek help. Most practices are doing in-person and virtual therapy appointments.