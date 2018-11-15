Jackson County calf killed in wolf attack, ODFW says

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – At least on calf was recently killed by a wolf in Jackson County, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
On November 10th, ODFW was contacted to investigate the deaths of three calves in the Rancheria Creek area between Mt. McLoughlin and Lost Creek Lake.
The rancher who owned the calves said one of them was found mostly consumed on November 6th. Two more were found dead on the 10th. They appeared to have died three days earlier.
Two separate people reported hearing wolves howling prior to the discovery of the calf carcasses.
After an investigation, wildlife officials couldn’t be certain the first calf was killed by wolves. However, one of the other two calves found was confirmed to have been attacked and killed by wolves with the Rogue Pack. The cause of the final calf’s death was categorized as “other.”