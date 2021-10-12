Jackson County commissioners set to vote on illegal marijuana state of emergency

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County commissioners will vote on whether to declare a local state of emergency over illegal marijuana in the county.
Commissioners held a work-study session last week. At the time, County Administrator Danny Jordan said the county currently has more illegal marijuana grows than legal ones.
Jordan said he wanted the declaration to address issues state laws do not properly cover illegal grows, adding that over 60% of code violations in the county this year were related to marijuana grows and/or processing.
According to Jordan, marijuana industry-related criminal activity is also up significantly.
The vote on whether to adopt “Order No. 186-21, Declaring a Local State of Emergency Within Jackson County Relating to Unlawful Cannabis Activities and Other Matters Related Thereto” will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.