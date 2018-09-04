Jackson County deputies release Labor Day weekend DUII stats

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the results of their targeted Labor Day weekend DUII patrols.
Grant money allowed deputies to work overtime watching for impaired drivers this past weekend. They focused on rural roadways and popular summer recreation areas.
When the weekend was over, deputies announced they arrested three drunk drivers during patrols conducted Friday through Monday.
However, the entire grant period started August 17. So, in total, 15 people were arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. All but one case involved alcohol as the primary intoxicant.
That outlier involved methamphetamine.