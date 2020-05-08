Jackson County Fair won’t have carnival or big concerts this year

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Fair organizers say they’re working to make sure they keep the “heart” of the fair alive amid news it won’t continue as usual this year due to COVID-19.
On May 7, Governor Kate Brown told Oregonians there won’t be any mass gatherings like concerts or carnivals until at least the end of September 2020.
After hearing the news, the Jackson County Expo announced 2020’s county fair will certainly look different than in years past.
According to The Expo, there will not be a carnival or any high-profile concerts at the BiMart Amphitheater. Organizers explained these “modern additions” to fairs don’t constitute the “heart” of fairs.
“Historically fairs were started to show off the bounty of the region,” The Expo explained. “The fair is THE place to show off your animals, your talents, and your giftings.”
Fair organizers are reportedly working behind the scenes to make a plan for everyone to enjoy the 2020 fair while adhering to state guidelines.
White details of the plans have not been announced, organizers said Southern Oregonians have a lot to be proud of and they want to give them a chance to show off their work.