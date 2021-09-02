Jackson County hits 60% vaccination rate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County’s vaccination trend continues slowly upward as COVID-19 cases surge in the Rogue Valley.
Jackson County Public Health said the vaccination rate is up in the county, finally reaching over 60% of those 18 and older. The ultimate goal is 80%. According to the Oregon Health Authority, that means over 14,000 local residents still need to get vaccinated.
The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated against the virus.
Public health officials are reporting 18,777 total cases in Jackson County since the pandemic started. The number of COVID-related deaths is 219 in the county.
For a list of where to vaccinated in Jackson County, visit https://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19/Vaccine-Appointments/where-to-get-vaccinated-in-jackson-county