Jackson County homicide suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

APPLEGATE, Ore. – Detectives are actively investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in rural Jacksonville.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on April 20 at 2:26 a.m., 911 dispatchers received a report of a shooting at a home in the 14000 block of Upper Applegate Road.

When deputies arrived at the address, they realized they were at the scene of a homicide.

JCSO said the primary suspect, 64-year-old Michael Wayne Ray of Jacksonville, is on the run.

Ray is described as a white man with blue eyes and grey hair, 5’9” tall, and weighing 190 pounds.

Deputies consider Ray armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911.

The identity of the victim will be released once family members have been notified.

According to JCSO, the investigation is ongoing and detectives are following up on additional leads.

