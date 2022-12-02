Jackson County homicide suspect on the run, police ask for help

Additional photos are available below this article.

RUCH, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a murder suspect.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on November 28, there was a homicide at a marijuana growing and processing facility in the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville.

The homicide victim was identified as 31-year-old Luis Ayala-Zavala of Jacksonville.

Investigators say the suspect, victim, and witnesses are believed to have Mexican drug cartel associations.

On December 2, the sheriff’s office asked for help finding the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma from Sinaloa, Mexico. He’s wanted on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Sotelo-Palma is described as a Hispanic male adult, 5’11” tall, with a slender build, brown eyes, and black hair.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to call dispatchers at 541-776-7206.

If you have additional information on the suspect or homicide, call the JCSO Tip Line at (541) 774-8333 and reference case 22-6947.

