Jackson County lake levels high enough for boat ramps, first time in years

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– With triple digit temperatures in the forecast this weekend, plenty of people will be looking for activities to beat the heat, like heading to the lake.

Because of heavy rain and snow over the winter and spring, lake levels are much higher than they were the last few summers.

Several lakes were close to dry last year.

Emigrant Lake is currently 64% full and Lost Creek Lake is around 79% full.

While a dry May dropped water levels a decent amount, Jackson County estimates the Rogue Basin in total is around 80% full.

“Emigrant Lake boat ramps are usable so that might be a place that people might want to get back out to. They haven’t been able to get out there for a few years, it’s been pretty busy the past couple weekends,” Jackson County Parks and Roads Director Steve Lambert said, “Howard Prairie particularly, it’s been I believe about three years since the boat ramp at the resort has been usable.”

Jackson County just opened a new marina at Howard Prairie this past month.

Lambert recommends staying patient over this holiday weekend, he expects large crowds and long lines around boat ramps.

Lakes could be especially crowded because boat ramps haven’t been open this time of year, for the last few years.

Jackson County parks wants to remind boaters to wear their life jackets and practice safe boating this holiday weekend.

