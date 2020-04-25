Jackson County libraries celebrate National Library Week with special program

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– In celebration of National Library Week, Jackson County Library Services has been rolling out a new interactive program.
Hiding in plain sight, over a thousand books have been placed in public areas across the county for people to pick up. The county decided rather than putting people at risk by coming to the libraries, they brought the library to you.
“Kind of bring it, the library, out into areas that people can go to right now which is outside,” said Claudine Taillac, assistant director of public services with JCLS. “Hoping that they will find a book, enjoy it and keep it and maybe share it with a friend.”
Taillac says that many people don’t have to go in for books right now. The digital archives for Jackson County have grown immensely with downloadable books and audiobooks at the library’s website. All you need is an e-card that is available for registration online at the Jackson County Library Services website.
National Library Week ends on Saturday but the books will be out until they’re all found. The county says if you find a book, feel free to post on social media and tag Jackson County Library Services.
