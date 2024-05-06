Jackson County Master Gardener Association holds Spring Garden Fair

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Master Gardener Association held its Spring Garden Fair over the weekend.

Held at the OSU extension in Central Point, the annual fair featured over 30 vendors along with food trucks, educational presentations, and a rock painting activity for kids.

There was a variety of greenery for sale, from vegetables and herbs to flowers, trees, and other native plants.

Leonard Vaglia, Administrator for the Cascade Bonsai Society says they’ve been working with the Master Gardener Association for around 20 years.

He says once you get into bonsai, it might be hard for you to get out.

“We enjoy talking to people, spreading the very addictive hobby of bonsai, and since Covid, things have really ramped up,” Vaglia said. “There’s a lot more people involved in bonsai.”

