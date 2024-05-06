Red dresses on Hwy. 96 in support of Missing & Murdered Indigenous Persons

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – May is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person Awareness month and in California, the Karuk Tribe brought attention to that with a public art installation.

The Tribe is installing several red dresses and garments along Highway 96 to raise awareness of the growing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People.

The red dresses symbolize the absence of Indigenous people who have disappeared due to domestic violence or human trafficking.

This installation will be displayed through the end of May.

There is also an event taking place Monday at the College of the Siskiyous Weed Campus. It will include guest speakers, a brush dance, a drumming circle, and informational booths.

That runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Student Union. Attendees are invited to wear red.

