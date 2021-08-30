Jackson County sees another record-breaking week of new COVID cases

MEDFORD, Ore. – New cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in Jackson County, reaching a record high over the past seven days.
On Monday, Tanya Phillips with Jackson County Public Health said, “For the week of August 22, Jackson County Public Health reported 1,947 new cases. This is the most COVID-19 cases reported in a week for Jackson County.”
So far, 202 deaths are being blamed on COVID-19 in Jackson County.
Due to the sheer number of cases, local health officials may not be able to conduct contact tracing. Therefore, anyone who tests positive should isolate immediately for two weeks and get in touch with close contacts who may have been exposed.
Jackson County Public Health said the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and wear masks.
Information about where to get vaccinated in Jackson County is available HERE.