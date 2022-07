WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the Dollar Tree parking lot, on the 7300 block of Crater Lake Highway, in White City.

This is an active and ongoing case, with detectives working additional leads.

Cause of death is pending an autopsy by an Oregon State Police forensic pathologist.

The name of the decedent will be released pending notification of next of kin. There is no further information available at this time.