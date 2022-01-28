Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 leads to pursuit suspect

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A pursuit suspect was arrested with the help of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

Deputies said on the night of Thursday, January 27, they tried to pull over a black 2008 GMC Sierra pickup truck in the area of Ross Lane and McAndrews Road in Medford. However, the truck didn’t stop and deputies began a pursuit that led them through Medford and Central Point. When the suspect reached Gold Hill, spike strips were deployed successfully.

The vehicle came to a stop in the 3900 block of Sardine Creek Road and the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Rita Marie Cimfl, ran into a wooded area behind a home.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies deployed K9 Remco to track down Cimfl. After following her trail for about half a mile, she was finally found hiding behind some brush.

Cimfl was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants and new charges of eluding police and reckless driving.

A female passenger who was in the pickup truck at the time of the chase was released without charges.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Oregon State Police and the Central Point Police Department.