Jackson County testing Citizen Alert System ahead of fire season

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County and the City of Medford tested the ‘Citizen Alert System’ Tuesday afternoon with texts and phone calls.

Jackson County Emergency Management said the tests are a good way too boost the number of people signed up for Citizen Alert.

It said for the past two years, it tests the system every May as a way to prepare in advance of fire season.

Jackson County Emergency Manager Holly Powers said, “just to put that preparedness mindset within our community, that’s why we choose to test it in May. Not only does it confirm our alerting system, it helps people realize they should start doing their own preparedness for fire season.”

Powers said reviewing defensible space, getting supplies ready in case of an evacuation and planning evacuation routes are important this time of year.

She also encourages residents to add the phone numbers from the emergency alert system to your contacts.

That phone number is 541-897-8556 and the Citizen Alert text messages will come from 889-11.

