Jackson County woman reconnecting with favorite childhood author

MEDFORD, Ore.– A Jackson County woman is finding ways to reconnect with one of her favorite childhood authors, after re-discovering a letter she sent almost 70 years ago.

Now, she wants to inspire the next generation of young readers.

Lyn Hennion fell in love with reading when she discovered a series of mystery novels called ‘The Happy Hollisters’.

Hennion even exchanged a few letters with the author Andrew E. Svenson, who went under the pseudonym ‘Jerry West’ back in the 1950’s.

Decades later, Svenson’s grandchildren found Hennion’s letters and sent them to Hennion.

She was so inspired, she bought new copies of the entire ‘Happy Hollisters’ series.

Hennion now plans to donate the entire series to the ‘Ruch Outdoor Community School Library’ next week.

“If even a few kids end up loving books, loving to read, and become lifelong readers, that will make me exceptionally proud, and exceptionally excited,” Hennion said.

Hennion said she wrote the letters so long ago, she didn’t even remember sending them until she got them back.

Svenson passed away nearly 50 years ago.

Hennion’s amazed his family was able to find the letters and then track her down all these years later.

Hennion will be at the Ruch Outdoor Community School at 2 p.m. on Thursday, to share her letters with Svenson and donate the books to the children.

