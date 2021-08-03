Jacksonville’s McCully House is under new ownership

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Jacksonville’s McCully House will soon be under new ownership. Two Cave Junction residents and a chef from Jefferson Farm Kitchen are purchasing the McCully House. The home has been around since 1861.
Kathryn Moseley and her husband love chef Kristen Lyon’s food from Jefferson Farm Kitchen. They decided to jump in and purchase the McCully House.
The new owners say it will bring a unique farm-to-table experience to Jacksonville.
“She told me about her 5-year plan to have a bed and breakfast and be a destination where people can have these unique farm-to-table experiences, we leave that lunch and I see the McCully House is for sale, the 5-year plan became a 5-day plan,” said Moseley.
The new owners assume management of the property this Thursday.
