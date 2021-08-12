Jamie Spears stepping down as Britney’s conservator

(CNN) After months of public pressure from Britney Spears’ supporters, the singer’s father—Jamie Spears—says he intends to step down as conservator of her estate.
The move comes days after a judge denied a petition filed by Britney’s attorney to move a September 29th hearing about the case up to
August 23rd in an effort to remove her father as conservator as soon as possible.
A legal response issued by Jamie Spears’ attorneys Thursday said there are no grounds for suspending or removing him as conservator and it is “highly debatable” whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Britney’s best interests, “nor would a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator be in her best interests,” the legal response continued.
The singer’s attorneys called it vindication for Britney and said they will continue their investigation into the father’s conduct.
The elder Spears has been serving as co-conservator of his daughter’s estimated $60 million estate for more than a decade.
During a July hearing, Britney Spears said she wanted to press charges against her father for “conservatorship abuse” and called the 13-year arrangement “cruelty.”
Jamie Spears defended his actions as conservator in his response Thursday and called for an orderly transition to a new conservator following the resolution of some outstanding matters in the case.