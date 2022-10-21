Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The House select committee investigating the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump.

The committee made the announcement Friday.

The group wants Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents by next month.

The committee is looking at evidence that Trump was at the center of the multifaceted plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

It’s unclear if Trump will comply with the subpoena.

The select committee was formed after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in January 2021 in an effort to interfere with the lawmakers’ certification of electoral votes.