Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect appears in court

BARRON, Wisc. (NBCNC) – The suspect in the abduction of Wisconsin teenager Jayme Closs was in court Monday facing charges of kidnapping and two counts of murder for the shooting deaths of Closs’ parents.
Closs, who was found alive and well last week after escaping from a cabin, is back home with relatives, recovering.
Robert Naiberg is Jayme’s grandfather. He said, “It was so good to just hug her it felt wonderful that she was back and I could hug her again.”
Back home now with her extended family, 13-year-old Jayme Closs survived a horrifying ordeal: missing for nearly three months after she was abducted from her family home—her parents found murdered inside.
More is being learned about the suspect, 21-year-old Jake Thomas Patterson, who made his first court appearance Friday by video link following his arrest Thursday. He’s charged with two counts of homicide, kidnapping and burglary.
Patterson allegedly targeted Closs after spotting her getting on a school bus.
According to court documents, Jayme Closs told authorities Patterson broke into her home, shot and killed her parents. He then bound her hands and ankles, dragged her to the trunk of his car and drove away.
Baron County District Attorney Brian Wright said, “The prosecution team that you see assembled here today wants justice for James and Denise Closs and for Jayme Closs.”
Back home, a community is celebrating Jayme’s safe return. Her family is focused on providing the love and support she needs to recover.
Patterson is being held on $5 million bail and faces the possibility of life in prison.