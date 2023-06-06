JCLS adds ability to rent video games across Jackson County libraries

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Library Services, for the first time, is now allowing video games to be checked out.

Starting Monday, anyone can rent from a variety of video games, at all JCLS libraries across the county.

While the type of games vary, you can rent them for consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

There will be single player and multi-player options as well.

“[It] provides access to something not everyone can afford,” JCLS Collection Development Manager Laurin Arnold said. “Not to mention folks can try something before they get it themselves. So that’s nice thing. But also we’re about community and getting folks excited about the library. It’s just a fun collection for us to have.”

Arnold said people can rent games up to three weeks at a time, but you cannot rent the same game back-to-back.

Only two games can be checked out at the same time.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.