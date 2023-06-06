Ashland Fire and Rescue studies wood mulch

ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland Fire and Rescue released the results of a local study about flammability this fire season.

The department said one of the lessons learned in the Almeda fire was that Wood Mulch was catching fire and throwing sparks even after the fire was previously put out.

It did tests at Jackson County Fire District 3 in White City last August, 2022.

Ashland Fire and Rescue said that different types of wood mulch are flammable in different ways.

‘There are great alternatives and in our campaign, we paid a lot of attention to what people could do that was not flammable bark mulch and how to minimize flammability in landscape”, said Chris Chambers, Ashland Fire and Rescue.

The department suggests people to use compost mulch, rocks or hard-scaping as these are non flammable alternatives.

It said people should also remove all bark and wood mulches within 10 feet of any building.

