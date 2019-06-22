JCSO warning hundreds to be safe at impromptu floating event

MEDFORD. Ore.– Local law enforcement is warning hundreds to be safe this weekend after they RSVP’d to an impromptu floating event on the Rogue River.
More than 700 people say they’re interested in going to “The Big D Float” event on Facebook.
It’s scheduled to happen tomorrow between Gold Hill and Rogue River. Because there are no permits for the event, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says there will be no additional safety or security resources on the river.
Last year, Jackson County updated its mass gathering ordinance. The threshold used to be 500 people, now it’s 3,000.
JCSO says while it wants people to have fun on the water, safety should be their first priority.
“You know the river’s still very cold, so regardless of what you’re floating on wear a life jacket because you’re going to get hypothermia really quick when you end up in the water,” said Sgt. Shawn Richards, JCSO.
The sheriff’s office says Oregon’s had 10 drownings in the past two weeks, three were in Jackson County.
It’s why the agency wants to remind everyone it’s illegal and unsafe to boat while impaired. And again, always wear a life jacket.
