Johnson & Johnson vaccine update

(NBC) The nation may be one step closer to getting a third coronavirus vaccine.
Johnson and Johnson says data from a late-stage trial shows that its single-dose vaccine works.
The vaccine was found to be 72% effective here in the U.S. at preventing moderate and severe disease 28 days after vaccination.
However, it was only 57% effective in South Africa where nearly all of the infections were from the highly infectious variant that is predominant in that country.
Globally, the vaccine was 85% effective against severe disease and all COVID-related hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths occurred in the placebo group.
The vaccine was generally well-tolerated.
Johnson and Johnson says they plan to file for an emergency use authorization with the FDA as early as next week.