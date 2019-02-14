Josephine County Board approves smart meter ordinance

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Josephine County Board of Commissioners is officially moving forward with an ordinance revolving around Pacific Power’s smart meters.
The “Utility Consumer Choice Ordinance” was formally approved Thursday morning by the board.
The county said the ordinance protects citizens from excessive charges imposed by companies like Pacific Power. The ordinance also protects the ability for consumers to choose what kind of meter they have and what reporting method they choose for power usage.
County Legal Counsel Wally Hicks said people who are submitting a petition for relief, must fill out a form online or in person and must meet the listed requirements.
“It’s important people understand that until they receive formal notice that they are exempt from paying the opt-out fee, they need to pay their entire power bill,” said Hicks.
The form will be posted on the county’s website or can be picked up at the board of commissioners office.
Forms must be received by February 27th. The county will then send the approved list to Pacific Power.
