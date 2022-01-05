Josephine County Jail acquires UV disinfection system

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Jail has a new tool to keep inmates, employees, and visitors safe.

The jail recently acquired an Arc UV-C system designed to disinfect in dynamic environments.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the device harnesses ultraviolet light to destroy harmful and surface and airborne pathogens including coronavirus, influenza, norovirus, and E. coli in a matter of minutes.

The sheriff’s office explained the disinfection system will be used to “reset the pathogen risk in any unoccupied space.”

The Arc UV-C was purchased with American Rescue Plan Act grant funds.