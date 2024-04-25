Josephine County to offer public meetings on proposed Animal Shelter levy

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Community members in Josephine County are invited to attend two informational sessions regarding the county’s Animal Shelter and Control levy proposal.

According to a media release, Josephine County Public Health Director, Michael Weber and Shelter Supervisor, Laura Janson will be giving presentations on the levy. Information will include how the levy would impact the community as well as designs for the proposed new shelter facility.

There will also be a question and answer portion for community members to participate in prior to casting their ballots in May.

The first session will be Thursday, April 25 at Wild River Brewing and Pizza Company in Cave Junction. The second session will be Tuesday, May 7 at the Anne Basker Auditorium in Grants Pass. Both sessions will begin at 7 p.m.

