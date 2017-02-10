JSCO K9 tracks, rescues suspect from Bear Creek

Jackson County, Ore. – A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K9 saved a suspect who was found unresponsive in Bear Creek.
According to JSCO, just after midnight on Thursday, a deputy found a vehicle that had eluded Medford Police officers just minutes before. The driver stopped near the intersection of Table Rock Road and Airport Road. He then got out of the car and fled on foot.
Police said Deputy Lenhardt and his K9 partner Titan tracked the suspect to Bear Creek where he was found unresponsive in the water. Titan jumped into the water and pulled the suspect by his shirt to the shore where police began first aid.
Deputies said the suspect was taken to the hospital with symptoms of hypothermia. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Michael Ray Sims, was cited on numerous charges and released so he could receive medical care.