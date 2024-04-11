Judge rules in favor of Medford’s camping ordinance

MEDFORD, Ore. – A federal judge has sided with the City of Medford in a lawsuit challenging the city’s camping ordinance.

In 2021, a Medford lawyer filed the lawsuit against the city on behalf of several homeless individuals after the city council approved a new camping ordinance.

After the judge ruled the city’s law is legal, the City of Medford said it was pleased with the ruling.

The full statement from city officials can be found below:

The City of Medford is pleased with the United States District Court’s ruling that the prohibited camping ordinance meets all Constitutional standards that were challenged in this case. This recent ruling supports the City’s comprehensive set of regulations which seeks to preserve the usability of public spaces while also respecting the Eighth Amendment rights of unhoused individuals. Additionally, the City appreciates the Court’s recognition that the City’s multi-faceted approach to the homelessness crisis meets applicable constitutional standards.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.