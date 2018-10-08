Kavanaugh decision looms over midterm elections

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will be sworn in again Monday night at a ceremonial event at the White House.
Monday’s swearing-in for Justice Kavanaugh comes with early voting underway in several states, and members of both parties hope the controversy will fire up voters.
“I think we could be surprised at the scale of the turnout among women, including younger women in this country in the midterm elections,” said Former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhoads.
President Trump heads to four key states this week to win votes for Republican candidates, saying Monday he sees Democrats abandoning their party, as it has moved too far left.
“I think a lot of Democrats are going to be voting Republican on November 6th,” said President Trump.
Early voting started today in California as well as Iowa, where women dressed as suffragettes marched in downtown Des Moines.
Both sides plan marches and protests in the next several weeks perhaps designating the midterms as the final verdict on the Supreme Court decision.
