KCSD holds board meeting amid alleged hazing investigation into students

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath County School District held its monthly boarding meeting tonight.

This amidst outcry from the community over an alleged hazing incident involving students within the district playing on a club baseball team.

Police in Washington state are still investigating the alleged abuse but despite no charges being filed at this time, people are asking the board to do something.

“My questions, even though you can’t answer them, is and I said it, I would not be allowed on campus,” one person said during public comment. “So why is a student allowed on campus if he’s 18-years-old with an investigation.”

In a statement earlier this week the district said it is not affiliated with or sponsors the team.

However, they are working with the Ephrata Police Department and their own attorney.