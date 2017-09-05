Kevin Stine announces run for State Senate

Medford, Ore. — Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine is announcing his run for the democratic nomination for State Senate District 3.
Stine is a 10-year military veteran. In addition to serving as a city councilor, he works with ACCESS to house homeless veterans.
In an interview with NBC5 News Stine said he is happy about the work that’s taken place in Medford, and wants to continue to serve. He says he wants to bring a different perspective to the state senate.
“I think moving forward, the best place for me to be, the best place to enact real change is the Oregon State Senate,” Stine explains, “I’m young but I do have quite a bit of life experience coming from poverty, coming from a military background, I have a young family and the things that really interest me is things like income inequality, and making sure that people can work their way up the social ladder.”
The Senate District 3 seat is currently held by republican Alan DeBoer.