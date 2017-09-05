Home
Kevin Stine announces run for State Senate

Kevin Stine announces run for State Senate

Local News Politics Top Stories , , , ,

Medford, Ore. — Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine is announcing his run for the democratic nomination for State Senate District 3.

Stine is a 10-year military veteran. In addition to serving as a city councilor, he works with ACCESS to house homeless veterans.

In an interview with NBC5 News Stine said he is happy about the work that’s taken place in Medford, and wants to continue to serve.  He says he wants to bring a different perspective to the state senate.

“I think moving forward, the best place for me to be, the best place to enact real change is the Oregon State Senate,” Stine explains, “I’m young but I do have quite a bit   of life experience coming from poverty, coming from a military background, I have a young family and the things that really interest me is things like income inequality, and making sure that people can work their way up the social ladder.”

The Senate District 3 seat is currently held by republican Alan DeBoer.

 

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics