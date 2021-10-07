Kids Unlimited Academy celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

WHITE CITY, Ore. — On Thursday, Kids Unlimited Academy of White City celebrated Indigenous People’s Day. It says this celebration comes ahead of the national holiday on Oct. 11th.
In an email, the school said students will be gifted t-shirts from its in-house print shop, EmpowerPrint Unlimited, highlighting the unique culture of Indigenous People. There was a presentation from the Florendo Family, including Brent Florendo, a former professor of Native American studies at SOU.
The Florendo family taught the students about Indigenous People’s culture with costumes, music, and traditional food such as, Fry Bread.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!