Kids Unlimited Academy celebrates Indigenous People’s Day

WHITE CITY, Ore. — On Thursday, Kids Unlimited Academy of White City celebrated Indigenous People’s Day. It says this celebration comes ahead of the national holiday on Oct. 11th.

In an email, the school said students will be gifted t-shirts from its in-house print shop, EmpowerPrint Unlimited, highlighting the unique culture of Indigenous People. There was a presentation from the Florendo Family, including Brent Florendo, a former professor of Native American studies at SOU.

The Florendo family taught the students about Indigenous People’s culture with costumes, music, and traditional food such as, Fry Bread.

