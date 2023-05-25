Kingsley Field chosen to host training squadron for advanced aircraft

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base was selected as the sole host of a training squadron for one of the most advanced fighter jets in the world.

Kingsley Field, the home base for the 173rd Fighter Wing, is set to welcome the F-35A Lightning II Fighter Wing training squadron.

The F-35A is the Air Force’s most-capable fifth-generation fighter. With its next-generation stealth capabilities, it’s considered the cornerstone of the future fighter fleet.

“Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base is a point of pride for Oregonians,” Governor Tina Kotek said. “The Secretary’s decision affirms the Oregon Military Department’s unwavering commitment to excellence in training and readiness, while providing for the successful future of the Air National Guard and the United States Air Force. I am grateful to Oregon’s congressional delegation for collaborating in Washington to help today come to fruition.”

“This decision to bring F-35’s to Oregon delivers leading-edge technology to Kingsley Field in support of this effort and provides for the future and the long-term success of the United States Air Force,” said Maj. Gen. Mike Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon. “The positive partnership with the community of Klamath Falls and the Oregon Air National Guard will continue and remain fruitful for decades to come.”

The decision will become final when the Secretary of the Air Force gives approval following an environmental impact review.

