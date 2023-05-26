Klamath Co. firefighters give reminder about burning debris after dark

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Local firefighters are sending out a reminder about the right time to burn debris after multiple agencies responded to a reported brush fire that was possibly threatening a structure Thursday night.

Klamath County Fire District #3 said it’s automatically dispatched along with neighboring departments to any type of fire involving a structure.

When KCFD3’s unit arrived at the scene, they discovered a debris pile—not a structure fire—and immediately started canceling incoming trucks.

“Our department had two additional trucks already en route, not counting what was coming from the neighbors along with additional crew members at the station ready to respond,” firefighters said.

KCFD3 added, “We ask for no burning at night to alleviate anyone thinking someone’s house is on fire. Sure glad it wasn’t!”

If you decide to burn during daylight hours before fire season starts, call your local fire district to make sure everything is done legally and safely.

