Klamath Community College adds cosmetology program

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –Klamath Community College announced the creation of a new cosmetology program.

KCC reportedly started the Cosmetology Associate of Applied Science Degree program to prepare students for careers in cosmetology and barbering.

KCC said the coursework combines technical cosmetology instruction with classes to prepare students for running their own businesses.

As the first Oregon community college to offer this program, KCC will have advanced technology and curriculum and will be led by former College of Cosmetology instructors. Students can enroll in a two-year degree or a one-year certificate program.

Scholarships are available through Beauty Changes Lives, KCC Foundation Education Access and Opportunity, and through federal Pell grants.

For more information, visit http://www.klamathcc.edu.