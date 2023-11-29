Klamath County man charged with brother’s murder after Nov. 22 shooting

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A Crescent man is being charged with murder for the shooting death of his biological brother.

According to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Robert William Frates was arrested following the shooting that left his brother dead on November 22nd.

The Sheriff’s Office says Frates is being charged with second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s office is now handling the investigation and considering an indictment in the case.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.