Klamath County School District plans for ‘Hybrid Learning’

Klamath county school district says it’s planning to use a hybrid learning system this fall for its students.
It says the program combines the maximum possibility for face to face learning with at home distance learning.
Groups of 10 to 20 will attend schools physically twice a week and remotely 3 times a week.
The school district says these changes will prepare students for future schooling.
“The life of a kindergarten kid under the A-B schedule is much like a college student. You go to class but then you have to connect with your class through computers and hand in assignments online,” says Klamath County School District superintendent Glen Szymoniak.
Students return to school on August 31st.
The district is asking for input from families on it’s plans for re-entry.