Klamath County schools awarded grants for career and technical education programs

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Three Klamath County schools were awarded grants to expand hands-on learning programs.

Lost River Junior/Senior High School, Henley High School, and Bonanza Junior/Senior High School were awarded thousands of dollars to expand technical programs, update its computer lab, and improve career readiness for students.

The Klamath County School District said Henley will get $125,000 to start a digital media design program. Lost River will also receive $125,000 to expand career and technical education equipment. Bonanza was awarded $17,465 to build and equip a new business and CTE production room.

“It’s been just great to see schools and students embrace these opportunities to learn real-world, hands-on skills they will carry into the future,” said Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “It’s important that all students, no matter where they live get to experience unique CTE opportunities. There is no one way students learn or one path to success.”

All six high schools in the Klamath County School District offer CTE programs and the district plans to expand the classes to its junior high schools.