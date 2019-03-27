Klamath Falls man arrested in connection with California robbery

INDIO, Calif. – A local man is now facing federal charges after a robbery in southern California.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), 21-year-old Matthew Hetrick of Klamath Falls and 20-year-old Manuel Luna of Corona, California were under surveillance following a string of Los Angeles-area robberies.
Investigators said on March 22, Hetrick and Luna were seen parked near a Riverside County Best Western hotel. Luna got out of the vehicle wearing a black ski mask, entered the lobby of the hotel and brandished what appeared to be a silver handgun. After getting money from employees, Luna ran from the lobby directly into the hands of ATF agents.
The ATF said Luna failed to drop his weapon and was shot by agents. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The gun was later determined to be a replica.
Officers tried to arrest Hetrick who was still waiting in the getaway car. However, he tried to flee and crashed his car into a law-enforcement pickup truck. He was ordered out of the vehicle and was arrested without further incident.
Hetrick and Luna are now facing federal charges of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery. They face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted.